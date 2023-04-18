The director of the Bangor International Airport is stepping down from the job after filling the position for 11 years.

Tony Caruso will officially leave the position on May 4, WABI reported on Tuesday. Caruso became the airport’s director in 2012, when Rebecca Hupp stepped down.

He has worked at the Bangor International Airport for 27 years.

Caruso is planning to make the move to the private sector of the airline industry, according to WABI.

Bangor International Airport is currently searching for a person to take Caruso’s place.