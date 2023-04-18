The Lewiston Public Library could reduce its hours after the City Council proposed budget cuts.

“We do everything from providing tax forms to providing the newest romance and mystery novels. We help people find jobs, we help people write resumes,” Lewiston Public Library Director Katherine Webber said.

Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline and some councilors have spoken out against this proposal. But other councilors worry the library is costing too much.

“I do think we need to cut back somewhere. Whether we close one day a week, I think that’s the most effective way of cutting,” Councilor Lee Clement said.

City leaders spoke about the proposal during a budget workshop on Thursday.

“We spent almost $2 million a year in the city of Lewiston for libraries between the school department and the Lewiston Public Library. $2 million a year for a community of 36,000 people. That’s a lot of money,” Councilor Rick LaChapelle said.

LaChapelle said that’s just the payroll and doesn’t include the cost of books and other resources.

“We have to make some difficult decisions, and we have to start cutting,” LaChapelle said.

Councilor Scott Harriman added on Thursday that the Lewiston Public Library takes up about 2 percent of the city’s budget.