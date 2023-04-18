Police are continuing to investigate how the shooting of three people driving on an Interstate-295 exit in Yarmouth is connected to the death of four people at a Bowdoin home Tuesday. Information on the victims and suspect has not been released by police. Here is what we know:

Yarmouth highway shooting: At about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, three people were shot and injured while driving on the southbound side of I-295 near exit 15 in what police described as “multiple scenes.” All three were hospitalized and one of the victims is in critical condition.

News footage shows what appear to be bullet holes in the windshield of a car on the off ramp of the highway.

Bowdoin crime scene: There was a heavy police presence at an Augusta Road home in Bowdoin, where police say the bodies of four other people found shot to death were found. Police say the killings are connected to the I-295 shooting spree.

Suspect in custody: Joseph Eaton, 34, of Bowdoin was apprehended on Tuesday afternoon after shooting three other people off Interstate 295 in Yarmouth. He has been accused of murder, and is being held at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset. Police initially thought there could be a second person involved in the shooting and conducted a search but now say there is not an immediate risk to the public. A gun was also found at the Yarmouth scene.

I-295 exit reopens, exit 15 still closed: The southbound lanes of I-295 reopened about 4:45 p.m., but exit 15 remained closed as of 8:15 p.m.