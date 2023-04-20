A body was pulled from the Presumpscot River in Falmouth on Thursday evening.

The person, who has not been identified at this time, was pulled from the river after a person who had been fishing spotted it floating near the Gray Road bridge at around 6:30 p.m., according to Falmouth Police Chief John Kilbride.

The body, which was in an advanced state of decomposition, has been sent to the Maine medical examiner’s office, where an autopsy will be conducted.

Further information was not available on Thursday evening. An investigation is ongoing.