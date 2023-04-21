This story will be updated.

A Bangor man died Friday morning from injuries suffered in a head-on collision between two vehicles on Route 1A in Ellsworth, according to police.

Police had not released the man’s name as of late Friday afternoon. They said he was 43 years old.

The vehicles collided around 6:20 a.m. about halfway between Holden and downtown Ellsworth, near the intersection of Route 1A and Winkumpaugh Road, police said. The road was closed for more than two hours but was reopened to traffic by 8:40 a.m., police said.