A fire that started around midday on Friday heavily damaged a single-family home on North Main Street in Brewer.

Fire departments from Brewer, Bangor, Holden, Dedham, Orrington, Holden, Eddington, Hermon, Hampden and Maine Air National Guard responded to the blaze at 1072 North Main St. in Brewer. The fire was reported as an explosion, according to Brewer Fire Lt. Brandon Randall.

Early reports said the fire started when a propane tank exploded.

The actual cause of the fire, which was extinguished by 3 p.m., was not known Friday late afternoon, and a state fire marshal investigator was still at the house around 5 p.m., Randall said. A fire crew remained at the house to watch for hot spots.

He did not know if anyone was home at the time.

One firefighter was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, Randall said.

Smoke could reportedly be seen from across the Penobscot River in Bangor, and fire crews shut down a section of North Main Street from the Day Road to the area of 1000 North Main St. in order to put down the fire. The road was closed for a couple of hours, but has since been reopened.

1072 North Main St. is located about a quarter-mile east of the Eagle’s Nest Restaurant, on the river side of the road.

This story will be updated.