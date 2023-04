Falmouth police said a man reported missing was found Friday night.

David Gustafson, 95, was last seen driving a white Lexus RxX3 from his Blueberry Lane home in Falmouth at about 1 pm, according to Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss. Gustafson had not driven in years and has cognitive issues, Moss said.

Moss said Gustafson was found safe before 9 p.m.