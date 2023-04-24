The family of a man who went missing in Bangor last June is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to their reunion.

Graham Lacher, 38, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. June 6, 2022, when he walked away from Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor, where he was a patient.

A police dog tracked him as far as the area around Eastern Maine Community College before losing the trail.

In August, his family offered a $500 reward for information reuniting them with Lacher. That reward was raised a month later to $2.500 and to $3,500 in February.

“We’ve been offered a $1,500 donation from a friend who lives out of state and wants to help as much as possible,” Graham’s mother, Tammy Lacher Scully, said Monday morning, “so increasing the reward is his way of doing that.”

When he was last seen, Lacher was 5-foot-11 and weighed 265 pounds. He had long brown hair, a long beard and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and gray or green Carhartt pants and an orange knit hat. He has been diagnosed with autism and schizophrenia, and his family has advised that no one should approach or pursue him if found but report his location to authorities.

While he was last seen and tracked in Bangor, his family has expanded their search for Lacher to the whole state. Lacher previously had gone missing in Somerset County in late 2021 and was found after about three days in Waterville.

Scully remains hopeful her son will be found even though there hasn’t been a confirmed sighting of him in almost 11 months.

“We continue to hope he has survived,” Scully said Monday. “We believe he’s been seen, but not recognized as a missing person in need of medical attention. Everywhere we go in our search for Graham, we encounter more people who are not aware of his disappearance than who do know about it. This tells us we need to do more to get the word out.”

Anyone who has information about Lacher’s whereabouts can call the Bangor Police Department at 207-942-8211. Those outside Bangor with tips are advised to contact their local law enforcement agency.