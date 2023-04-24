The observatory over the Penobscot Narrows Bridge will open next week.

The Penobscot Narrows Bridge Observatory is due to open May 1, the Maine Department of Transportation said Monday.

The 2,120-foot-long cable-stayed bridge carries U.S. Route 1 over the Penobscot River, connecting Verona Island to Prospect. It replaced the Waldo-Hancock Bridge, built in 1931.

The observatory, which opened in May 2007, is the tallest public bridge observatory in the world, according to the Transportation Department. It is one of four bridge observatories in the world, with the other three located in China, Thailand and Slovakia.