A fire in Hampden late Monday displaced two people and extensively damaged the home.

Firefighters rescued the family dog and gave it needed oxygen, according to Chris Bailey, director of Hampden Public Safety.

Two adults were transported to a Bangor hospital with minor injuries, he said Tuesday.

The state fire marshal’s office has not determined the fire’s cause yet.

The report of a fire at 37 Elm Street West was received shortly before midnight, Bailey said.

The front of the one-story home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, but the fire was under control in about 20 minutes, he said.

Hampen firefighters were assisted by fire departments from Hermon, Brewer, Newburgh, Holden and the Air National Guard. Winterport Ambulance and the Hermon Volunteer Rescue & First Aid Squad Inc.