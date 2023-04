ELLSWORTH, Maine — Girl Scouts of Maine says a brownie scout from Ellsworth has set a Maine record for cookie sales.

The organization says a young girl named Liliana sold more than 2,222 packages of cookies from February 1-28.

Liliana’s mother, Priscilla Tripp, says the goal was set because Liliana’s favorite number is two.

Girl Scouts of Maine says Liliana hopes to attend the 2023 Girl Scout Convention at Walt Disney World this summer.