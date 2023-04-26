A Presque Isle man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor Wednesday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Joshua Young, 32, admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties, according to court records.

He knowingly joined and participated in the conspiracy, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Maine.

Young faces up to 20 years in prison. He will be sentenced by a federal district court judge after a presentence investigation report is completed by the U.S. probation office.