Three food trucks are ready to offer up an array of takeout treats this year on the Bangor Waterfront, and seven more plan to set up in other towns in the area.

New to the waterfront this year will be Ca C’est Bon, a Cajun food truck that since January has been serving up Louisiana treats at the shared restaurant space at 1492 State St. in Veazie. It will kick off its summer season in its food truck with a sold-out crawfish boil on May 6, before transitioning to regular weekday lunchtime hours. The menu features Cajun classics like gumbo, jambalaya, etouffee, po’ boys and muffaletta sandwiches.

Nora’s Grill will return to the waterfront this year with burgers, hot dogs and hand-cut fries at lunch time throughout the week. Official hours and an opening date have not been announced. Wild Cow Creamery will open on the waterfront later in the season in June, with an array of locally made ice cream in cones, sundaes and sandwiches.

After more than 10 seasons on the waterfront, Pompeii Pizza will not set up shop there this year. Instead, owner Will Carney plans to serve his wood-fired pizzas at public and private events across Maine.

JJ’s Jerk Shack, a Jamaican food truck, will be at pop-up events throughout the region, without a fixed location.

Bangor Parks and Recreation director Tracy Willette said there are still two more slots available on the waterfront for people who are interested in parking their food trucks or trailers there for the summer. To apply for a spot, call Bangor Parks and Recreation at 207-992-4490.

The Little Red Snack Shack will not return to the Bangor waterfront. Instead, it will be set up at Trident Armory in Hermon, just off Route 2, serving its signature hand-breaded chicken tenders and ribbon fries for lunch hours starting at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday, with weekend hours coming later in the summer. It’ll open for the season May 11.

Not far from the Hermon-Bangor line, The Lobstah Buoy has already opened for its seventh season at 268 Odlin Road, in the Movie Rocket parking lot, with lobster rolls and fried Maine seafood available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Erin Doughty, co-owner of The Lobstah Buoy food truck in Bangor, greets a customer on Friday. The popular food truck has reopened for the season at its regular location in the parking lot of the Bangor Funplex and Westside Cinemas on Odlin Road. Lobster and crab rolls, fried seafood, chowders and homemade shoestring fries will be on the menu throughout the season. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

In Brewer, This Lil Piggy will return for its second season of barbecue and sweet treats in the parking lot at the Brewer Auditorium, with hours set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday. Brisket, burnt ends, pulled pork and other smoked goodies will be served along with mac and cheese, nachos and desserts.

In Hampden, Mainely Tacos will open for its second season sometime in May, in the parking lot of Erickson’s Hardware on Main Road. Last year was the truck’s first season of cooking up Tex Mex-style tacos, quesadillas and other southwestern treats. Hours and an official opening day have not been announced.

And in Orono, newcomers Friends Without Benefits opened last week at 56 Main St. in downtown Orono, offering up gourmet burgers and fries. It’ll be open all spring and summer for lunch and dinner, starting at 11 a.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

The YumBus, a food truck offering tacos and crepes using Maine farm ingredients for breakfast and lunch will again be set up at Orono Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, and at the Bangor Farmers Market from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sundays.