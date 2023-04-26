An 18-year-old was taken into police custody on Wednesday after a young male was found with stab wounds near the Shaws Supermarket on Main Street in Bangor.

The young man, who has not been identified at this time, was discovered with multiple stab wounds near the supermarket at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Sgt. Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department. The teen was transported to a local hospital.

Aden Zowghi, 18, of Bangor, who had reportedly gotten into a verbal fight with the teen who was stabbed, was taken into police custody and charged with elevated aggravated assault, a Class A felony.

Zowghi was taken to the Penobscot County Jail following his arrest. The circumstances of the stabbing remain under investigation.