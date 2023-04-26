Another Mainer who stormed the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot has been sentenced to nearly a month behind bars.

Josh Colgan of Jefferson was among the hundreds of Donald Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol when Congress was certifying the election results for President Joe Biden.

Just a couple hours earlier, Trump held a rally outside the White House, telling supporters “We’re going to the Capitol” and instructing them to “fight like hell.”

Colgan said in a Facebook post on Jan. 6: “Several million brothers and sisters united at our nation’s capital to overthrow this corrupt government and to form a new brotherhood of patriots.”

The FBI used GPS data from Colgan’s phone that showed he was in the Capitol between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 6.

Colgan originally denied going inside the Capitol building, according to court records. But he pleaded guilty in January to parading, demonstrating and picketing in the Capitol.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 28 days of intermittent confinement along with three months of home detention.

Colgan also will have to pay $500 in restitution and will face three years of probation.