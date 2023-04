A missing teen from Presque Isle has been found safe.

Gitpu Paul, missing since midnight Tuesday, was located Thursday morning, according to the Presque Isle Police Department.

Paul was at a family member’s home in Caribou, Presque Isle police Sgt. Eric Depner said Thursday.

He is safe and well, and has been reunited with his family, Depner said.

The circumstances of his disappearance were not immediately clear.