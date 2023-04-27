A 65-year-old woman who became disoriented and seriously hypothermic on Wednesday night was located safe in Kennebunkport by Maine Game Wardens on Wednesday night.

The woman had taken her dog out for a walk at around 7 p.m. behind her Arundel Road house, according to Mark Latti, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

The dog was reportedly spotted about a mile and a half from the woman’s house at around 7:30 p.m., but the woman was not with the black Lab. Her husband then called 911 to report his wife as missing.

An initial search of the area by local police was unsuccessful. However, the woman’s cellphone was found about 500 yards away from the Kennebunkport house, and a K9 unit was able to locate the woman at around 12:15 a.m.

The woman, who was seriously hypothermic and disoriented, had wandered more than 600 yards into the woods behind the home. After she was helped out of the woods, she was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.