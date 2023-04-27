Video replay at the end of high school basketball tournament games and eight-player soccer are coming to Maine.

Both proposals were among the changes to high school sports that passed on Thursday at the Maine Principals’ Association’s spring conference.

Replay will only be used to determine if a shot was taken before the end-of-game buzzer, as well as if a shot at the end of the game was a 2-pointer or 3-pointer.

The reclassifications for Maine high school sports, which take place every two years, were all passed as proposed at the conference. The regular reclassification of sports teams is an attempt to keep teams competitive with other teams in their division as defined by school enrollment size and teams’ prior success. The changes will take effect this fall and be in place for two years.

Interest in adding video replay to Maine high school basketball has grown in recent years after tournament games in 2020 and 2023 were decided by calls that might have been overturned had video replay been available.

Due to dwindling enrollment at some schools, eight-player soccer was proposed in December of 2022 and was approved at the spring conference. There will be a North and South region.

Katahdin, Schenck/Stearns, Shead and East Grand have joined the North region in both boys and girls soccer. Dexter, Maine School of Science and Math, Ashland, Van Buren, Wisdom and Southern Aroostook are also joining on the boys side, while Penquis Valley, Piscataquis and Lee are joining in girls soccer.

Dirigo, Telstar, Carrabec, Wiscasset, Searsport, Greenville, Rangeley, Valley, Vinalhaven and Greater Portland are joining the South region in both boys and girls soccer. Spruce Mountain boys and Lisbon girls are also joining.

There is a deadline of July 1 for teams to decide to join eight-player soccer, but it may be fluid depending on how many players come out for a team in the preseason.

Teams need a minimum of seven players to compete. Teams can play up to four games against traditional 11-player soccer teams, and in those games the two teams can come to an agreement on how many players each team will field.

Highlighting the other reclassification changes, football’s Class A was split into two regions, North and South. Windham and Portland both jumped from Class B to Class A North.

Brewer and Hampden both applied down to Class C in football due to competitiveness, which was approved.

In Class B, legacy programs Cony, Gardiner and Lawrence applied to stay in Class B instead of dropping to Class C due to enrollment.

Reclassifications in high school basketball were the most heavily debated among all of the sports.

Ultimately, the biggest change is a new rule that allows any team with a winning percentage below 25 percent over the past four seasons to drop down a class, unless they decline to do so. This also permits boys and girls teams at the same school to compete in different classes. Enrollment limits were also adjusted for each class.

Hampden Academy dropped from Class AA North to Class A North in both boys and girls basketball due to enrollment size.

In boys basketball, Gardiner stayed in A North and declined to drop down due to winning percentage, as did both Erskine and Belfast in B North. Maranacook moved to B North from B South, while John Bapst dropped to C North due to winning percentage.

Orono and Bucksport girls basketball dropped from B North to C North because of their winning percentages. Deering girls basketball dropped classes from AA South to A South due to winning percentage.

In an earlier proposal, a more radical change to the basketball classification structure turned Class AA to a single statewide region.