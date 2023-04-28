Rescue personnel assist a man who allegedly jumped into a canal in Lewiston on Friday morning. Credit: Courtesy of Lewiston Fire Department

Emergency responders had to rescue a naked 39-year-old man from a canal in Lewiston on Friday morning after he allegedly jumped in to evade police, according to the Sun Journal.

The man, who had reportedly been running around downtown Lewiston earlier in the morning, was unable to climb a ladder up to the bridge off Canal Street, according to the Lewiston newspaper. He was later transported to St. Mary’s hospital.

The newspaper described the man as “sluggish and naked, except for a life vest provided by rescue personnel.”

Lt. Derrick St. Laurent told the Sun Journal that police had received calls about a naked man running through Kennedy Park and entering several businesses Friday morning. Laurent said drug use was a factor and that charges will likely be filed against the man, who is from Philadelphia but has been living back and forth between Pennsylvania and the Lewiston area for some time.