A man died in a crash after driving recklessly and striking multiple other cars near the town of Gray Friday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 8:30 p.m. troopers were notified of a 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer driving recklessly on Route 26, Cumberland County Sheriff Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon said in a press release. Troopers failed multiple attempts to stop the car as it continued down Route 26 southbound toward New Gloucester at over 90 miles per hour.

After nearly colliding with a Cumberland County deputy’s car, the Chevrolet struck another vehicle on Shaker Road in Gray. The car then crashed into a telephone pole and hit multiple trees before becoming airborne, rolling several times and coming to rest in the middle of the road.

The driver, Nicholas Leibowitz, age 30, was pronounced dead at the scene. While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, police believe speed appears to be a factor.

Shaker Road was shut down overnight while officials reconstructed the crash and Central Maine Power crews repaired the telephone poll. The road was reopened at about 2 a.m.