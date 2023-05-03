A new bakery in downtown Bangor specializes in custom and specialty cakes — from huge, ornate wedding cakes to adorable little cakes meant for just one person.

Rian Hulbert opened SugarRay Baking Company at 20 State St. earlier this week, after many years of baking cakes and other goodies for friends and family. She said she hadn’t planned to open a brick and mortar bakery until the opportunity to move into the space on State Street popped up.

“I really amped up my baking when the pandemic happened because we were all home, but opening a real shop was something I’d thought about but didn’t think I’d ever be able to take the leap,” said Hulbert, who lives in Holden. “When this opportunity came, I just kind of went for it. It happened really quickly. It’s definitely been a leap of faith.”

SugarRay serves a variety of treats in addition to cakes, including familiar favorites like scones, cupcakes and cookies, fancy raised doughnuts topped with things like Cocoa Puffs and Oreos, and homemade takes on junk food classics like Devil Dogs.

Hulbert will continue to offer custom wedding, birthday and other occasion cakes for pre-order. She said cake design is her passion, whether it’s brightly colored cakes featuring cartoon characters for children, or elegant cakes for grownups covered in intricate piping.

The 20 State St. building most recently housed Wildflour Cake Design, another bakery, which closed its brick and mortar shop in February of this year after two years in the downtown space. Owner Asa Harned is taking an extended leave of absence from the business for health reasons, though she said she plans to return in 2024 in a different location.

Hulbert said her shop will initially be open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., though she said she will adjust her schedule in the coming weeks and months as she sees what times she’s busiest.