A man was killed Friday afternoon in a car crash in Albion.

Michael Gauthier, 68, of Albion was driving a 2011 Nissan Versa on Unity Road about 1 p.m. when he suffered a “medical event,” left the road and struck a utility pole, according to the Kennebec Journal.

Gauthier, who was alone in the car, died at the scene, the newspaper reported.

No additional information was immediately available.