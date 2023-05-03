A Chesterville teen died Tuesday afternoon following a crash in New Sharon.

Melanie Greene, 39, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban on Farmington Falls Road about 1:19 p.m. when she rear-ended an Archies Recycling truck while it was pulled over and picking up recyclables, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Greene was driving with her three children, 18-year-old Kaylie Ladd, a toddler and an infant, Moss said Wednesday.

Ladd succumbed to her injuries after the crash.

Greene and her other two children suffered only minor injuries and are expected to recover.

The crash remains under investigation.