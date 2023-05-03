Three people, including a juvenile, overdosed late Tuesday night after ingesting what they thought was cocaine but was likely mixed with fentanyl.

Rockland police found a young man who appeared to be overdosing on Rockland’s south end about 10:45 p.m. Witnesses had administered Narcan before police arrived, but the man was still unresponsive. Officers administered a second dose of Narcan, and the man started to regain consciousness.

While crews were treating the young man, two additional people at the scene, including a juvenile, started to show signs of overdosing.

All three were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The trio had ingested powder that they believed was cocaine but was likely mixed with fentanyl, according to police.

Police urged Mainers to call 911 as soon as possible because every minute counts during an overdose.