A Falmouth man died Wednesday morning after a crash on the Maine Turnpike.

Thomas Bosma, 59, was driving a 2017 Honda Ridgeline on the turnpike, near the Hurricane Road overpass in Falmouth, about 6 a.m. when he became distracted, drifted off the road and struck a guardrail, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The crash upended Bosma’s truck, and firefighters had to extricate him from the wreck, Moss said.

Bosma was seriously injured, but remained alert and conscious while firefighters freed him. But his condition rapidly deteriorated once he was brought to Maine Medical Center in Portland before finally succumbing to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.