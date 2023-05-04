A Lewiston Middle School student was hit by a box truck on Wednesday afternoon.

Wade Gould, 41, of Lisbon Falls was cited for a traffic violation, according to the Sun Journal.

Gould allegedly struck the eighth-grader at the intersection of Russell Street and Central Avenue about 2:12 p.m., the Sun Journal reported.

The child was taken to Central Maine Medical Center. Police did not provide information about the nature and extent of the student’s injuries.

A police spokesperson told the newspaper that Gould was at fault.