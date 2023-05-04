Somerset County troopers are investigating after a man died in a head-on collision with a Maine Department of Transportation tractor-trailer truck on Ell Hill Road in Palmyra Thursday.

Troopers responded to the report of the crash at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a press statement from Somerset County Chief Deputy Michael O. Mitchell.

Police say Robert Syliva, 67, of St. Albans was driving a 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with the DOT truck. The truck’s driver, 39-year-old Jason Durrell, was taken to Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers closed the road while removing the vehicles from the scene. The cause of the collision is still under investigation and the crash will be reconstructed by Maine State Police.