A Friday morning fire at an apartment building off Kenduskeag Avenue in Bangor was extinguished around 8 a.m., according to the Bangor Fire Department.

All the occupants at 53 Valley View Lane escaped the building, though the status of pets is still unclear, officials said.

Two tenants were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Another tenant was evaluated but refused to go to the hospital, Corriveau said.

The call came in around 5:52 a.m. on Friday, according to Assistant Chief Chandler Corriveau with the Bangor Fire Department. The building is located in a large complex adjacent to the Husson University campus.

All three Bangor fire stations responded to the call as well as fire crews from the Air National Guard, Orono, Brewer, Glenburn, Holden and Hermon, Corriveau said. Ambulances from Hampden and Hermon also provided assistance.

Three of the four apartments in the build were occupied, but Corriveau didn’t know how many people lived in the building. One unit is “a total loss,” but other apartments will likely still be habitable with some light renovations, he said.

“This is the second fire we’ve had in the last week where our staffing level and quick response time really made all the difference,” Corriveau said.

No other nearby buildings were damaged in the fire.

Firefighters don’t know where or how the fire started, but the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

Emily Burnham contributed reporting.