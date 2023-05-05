BRUNSWICK, Maine — Police are trying to figure out how a bullet ended up in an elementary school in Brunswick.

School officials say a student found the unfired round for a handgun last Thursday in a hallway of Harriet Beecher Stowe Elementary School.

Once it was discovered, school officials began an investigation and determined there wasn’t a threat to the school.

They didn’t lock down the building. Police say they still want to know where it came from.

Brunswick police say the student and the school did everything correctly in this situation.