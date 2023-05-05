KITTERY, Maine — A fire burned down a structure on Trafton Lane in Kittery early Friday morning.

The Kittery Fire Department got the call just after 3 a.m. Officials say when they arrived on scene, the whole building was engulfed.

They also had to wait for another truck to arrive before they could start work on putting out the flames.

A fire burned down a structure on Trafton Lane in Kittery early Friday morning. Credit: CBS 13

“Our excess truck that got on scene first was a ladder truck which is too large to fit in here, so we had to wait for an engine to get in to get a hose line in,” Kittery Assistant Fire Chief Craig Alfis said.

The blaze took about a half hour to get under control with Kittery and Eliot departments working to put out the flames.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified. Alfis says the fire appears to be “somewhat suspicious.”

An investigation is ongoing.