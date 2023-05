Crisis services 24-hour hotline:

1-888-568-1112

Bangor public health

General Assistance

103 Texas Ave., Suite A, Bangor, ME 04401

207-992-4528, 24 hours

Homeless outreach case management

Torelin Jager, city of Bangor

103 Texas Ave., Suite A, Bangor, ME 04401

207-356-2502, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday

Community Health and Counseling Services

Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness

42 Cedar St., Bangor, ME 04401

207-947-0366, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday

Veterans Case Management (Preble Street)

115 Main St., 4th floor, Bangor, ME 04401

207-956-6556

Military and Veteran Services (Easterseals)

15 Cross St., Suite 17, Bangor, ME 04401

207-828-0754, Option 2

Mental health services:

Community Health and Counseling Services

42 Cedar St., Bangor, ME 04401

207-947-0366, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday

Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center

2 Second St., Bangor, ME 04401

207-941-0366, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday

Northern Light Acadia Hospital

268 Stillwater Ave., Bangor, ME 04401

800-640-1121

207-941-2897

Seven days a week

Substance use services

Bangor Area Recovery Network

142 Center St., Brewer, ME 04412

207-561-9444, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Seven days a week

Wellspring (recovery center and detox)

253 Hammond St. No. 255, Bangor, ME 04401

207-941-1612, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday

Fresh Start Sober Living (recovery residence)

51 Fourth St., Bangor, ME 04401

207-307-1292, seven days a week

Better Life Partner (Medically assisted treatment with same day access, no insurance needed)

866-679-0831, seven days a week

Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center

2 Second St., Bangor, ME 04401

207-941-2897, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday

Overdose Prevention Through Intensive Outreach Naloxone and Safety (OPTIONS) Treatment and Recovery Services

207-659-1857

aperkins@chcs-me.org

Health Equity Alliance

304 Hancock St., Suite 3B, Bangor, ME 04401

207-990-3626, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

Penobscot Community Health Care Bridge Clinic (medically assisted treatment)

992 Union St., Suite 3, Bangor, ME 04401

207-404-8330, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday

Medical emergency departments

St. Joseph Healthcare

360 Broadway, Bangor, ME 04401

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center

489 State St., Bangor, ME 04401

207-907-1000

Shelters

Bangor Area Homeless Shelter

263 Main St., Bangor, ME 04401

207-947-0092, seven days a week

Hope House

179 Corporate Drive, Bangor, ME 04401

207-217-6713, seven days a week

Shepherd’s Godparent Home (mothers and children shelter)

207-949-2273

Partners For Peace (domestic violence shelter)

1-800-9909, seven days a week

Shaw House (youth shelter)

136 Union St., Bangor, ME 04401

207-941-2874

Food, clothing and showers

The Salvation Army of Bangor Soup Kitchen

65 South Park St., Bangor, ME 04401

207-941-2990, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday-Friday

Manna Ministries Food Bank and Soup Kitchen

126 Union St., Bangor, ME 04401

207-852-5635

Pantry: 3-4 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Food pantry provides a bag of groceries sufficient for three to four meals. One visit per week.

Hot Meals: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday

Brick Church

126 Union St., Bangor, ME, 04401

207-852-5635

Free clothing and showers, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday

Bangor Area Homeless Shelter

263 Main St., Bangor, ME 04401

207-947-0092

Food pantry (limit one visit every 14 days): 1- 4 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday

Soup kitchen: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., everyday

Hope House Health

179 Corporate Drive, Bangor, ME 04401

207-217-6713, by appointment

For additional resources, visit 211Maine.org or call 211 from a Maine phone number.