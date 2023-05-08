The human remains hikers found behind an old Rockport school have been identified as a missing man.

The two people were hiking in a wooded area behind the former Rockport Elementary School on West Street about 6 p.m. on April 28 when they came across the remains of 44-year-old Jared Paradee, according to Police Chief Randy Gagne.

The Rockport man was reported missing Feb. 23, 2022, and he had lived near the old elementary school, Gagne said.

That area had been “extensively” searched after he went missing.

The Maine medical examiner’s office confirmed his identity last week. Gagne said foul play isn’t suspected in Paradee’s death.