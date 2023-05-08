A Standish woman is missing.

A vehicle belonging to Patricia Hildreth, 56, was found blocking the boat ramp to the clam flats off Winnocks Neck Road in Scarborough about 10:50 a.m. Sunday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies went to perform a welfare check at her Oak Ridge Road home, but found it vacant, the sheriff’s office said early Monday afternoon.

Her children are concerned because Hildreth’s apparent behavior is “out of character for her,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about Hildreth’s whereabouts can call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 207-893-2810 or the Scarborough Police Department at 207-883-6361.