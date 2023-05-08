Two swimmers were rescued off the coast of Ogunquit on Saturday.

The pair were swimming about 150 yards from shore, near the Norseman Hotel, about 1:30 p.m. when they encountered heavy surf, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department.

A fisherman from Perkins Cove helped rescuers reach the distressed swimmers, and firefighter Nathanael Pierce jumped into the water, swam to the pair and helped them reach the shore.

“Particularly the firefighters aren’t lifeguards, this is not something they do every day,” Ogunquit Fire Chief Russell Osgood said. “Firefighter Pierce did a great job getting those two folks to shore, and then evacuated them and transported them to the hospital for evaluation. So, kudos to him.”

The ocean water remains very cold this year, with temperatures in the mid-40s. Hypothermia can set in within minutes even with a wet suit.