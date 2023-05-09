Orono schools will reopen on Wednesday after officials determined there was no active threat to students and staff in the RSU 26 community.

Asa Adams Elementary School, Orono Middle School and Orono High School were closed on Tuesday after officials identified a “security threat.” Officials had identified a general threat of violence on Monday night, and made the decision to close schools on Tuesday out of an abundance of caution.

As of Tuesday afternoon, officials do not believe there is an active threat, according to Superintendent Meredith Higgins.

Classes will resume as normal on Wednesday.