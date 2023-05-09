An Albion woman has died after being burned by a campfire in China.

Liza Bragg, 46, was burned about 10:18 p.m. Friday while standing near someone as they tried to start a fire at D&R Campground on Pellerin Drive, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Bragg was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she died from her injuries Saturday, Moss said Tuesday.

Her death remains under investigation.

Additional information was not immediately available.