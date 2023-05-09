A 6-year-old girl was assaulted Monday morning when she answered a knock at her family’s front door.

The suspect knocked on the front door of the Monroe Court home about 6:39 a.m., according to Brad Nadeau, a spokesperson for the Portland Police Department.

When the 6-year-old girl opened, the man attacked her, Nadeau said.

An adult confronted the man, who fled toward Anderson Street, possibly on a bicycle.

The girl was taken to Maine Medical Center “out of an abundance of caution,” and she was treated and released, according to Nadeau.

Nadeau described the man as white, in his 40s or 50s, and with gray beard scruff on his chin. He was wearing a red-and-black long-sleeved checkered shirt and a black and white hat,

Anyone with information about the assault can call the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.