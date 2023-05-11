A 76-year-old man was injured after striking a vehicle that attempted to access an interstate crossover on Thursday morning.

The crash at mile marker 191 on Interstate 95 near Orono occurred at around 11:12 a.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. When a trooper arrived on scene, one of the vehicles involved in the crash had left.

The crash occurred when a 76-year-old man struck a black SUV that had attempted to access the crossover and was in the passing lane, where he had been unable to avoid crashing into the vehicle. The 76-year-old of Littleton was injured in the crash, and was transported to a local hospital.

The black SUV, driven by Marsha Gonya, 65, of Millinocke was later located by officers at the Walmart located on Stillwater Avenue. Gonya, who was not injured in the crash, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, a Class D offense, and has been issued a summons for illegally using a crossover.

State police remind drivers that using interstate crossovers is illegal and can be dangerous.