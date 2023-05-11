An investigation is underway after remains were pulled from the ashes of a fire that overtook a camper trailer in Mariaville on Thursday morning.

The fire at the 28 Freedom Ridge Road property broke out at around 5:30 a.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. The camper structure, which had recently been placed on the lot by the property owner, was fully engaged in flames.

Tyler Anderson, 34, was known to have been staying in the camper, officials said. The remains recovered at Mariaville property on Thursday have been sent to the state medical examiner’s office, where an autopsy will be conducted to confirm the body’s identity.

Although officials do not believe foul play is involved, an investigation is underway.