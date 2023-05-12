The Waterville fire captain is in critical condition after experiencing a heart attack on Wednesday.

Capt. Michael Folsom experienced a medical event while driving from the station and was involved in a single-vehicle car crash at around 11:42 a.m., according to Chief Shawn Esler.

Folsom was not responsive when he was discovered at the scene of the crash, and EMS and first responders worked to stabilize him before he was transported to MaineGeneral Medical Center’s Thayer Center for Health. He has since been transported to a Portland hospital, and remains in critical condition.

Folsom joined the Waterville Fire Department as a call firefighter in 1985. The department will be collecting donations to turn over to Folsom’s family, and anyone wishing to donate can contact the Waterville Finance Office.