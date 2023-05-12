A woman was injured and another man hospitalized after a three-car collision on Route 35 in Standish Thursday night.

Stephanie Smith, 35, was taken to Maine Med for serious injuries, according to Cumberland County Detective Sgt. Patrick Ferriter. Also hospitalized was 62-year-old Nathan Bowles of Denmark who officials suspect suffered a medical condition while driving, causing the collision. A third driver was uninjured.

Bowles was driving south on Route 35 in his 2016 Suburu Impreza just before 6 p.m. when his car veered into oncoming traffic, striking the side view mirror of a 2012 Ford Focus before sideswiping Smith’s 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Ferriter said. Smith’s Jeep then struck and severed a utility pole before rolling and coming to rest on its roof.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.