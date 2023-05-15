The body of a 62-year-old man missing since April was recovered from Pocumcus Lake Monday morning.

Lowell Wheaton of Old Town embarked on a canoe trip April 27, according to a press release from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti. Wheaton’s canoe was found drifting on the lake the next day. Search efforts, which included underwater divers and sonar, were unsuccessful.

A local camp owner spotted Wheaton’s body at about 10 a.m. Monday and called 911, Latti said. The Maine Warden Service recovered the body shortly thereafter.