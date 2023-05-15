Bangor’s public bus system will soon run again on Saturdays.

The Community Connector suspended its Saturday service last June citing a staffing shortage.

Now that’s set to return June 3 with an updated schedule, which will soon be available online and at the new downtown transit center, according to the city of Bangor.

To mark the return of Saturday service, people can ride the bus for free on June 3.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as City staff has worked to expand our transit driver team needed to support service. We recognize the hardship experienced by riders in having no Saturday service and are excited to be able to bring it back starting in June,” City Council Chair Rick Fournier said.

With the return of Saturday service, the transit center will expand its hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.