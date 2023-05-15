A woman allegedly set fire to a Pleasant Point home on Saturday while the family inside slept.

Sarah Stanley, 21, of Pleasant Point has been charged with arson, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The owner of the Bayview Lane home awoke about 1:15 a.m. to the glow of fire outside, Moss said Sunday evening.

The homeowner and another family, neither of whom has been publicly identified, escaped the blaze without any injuries. A dog died in the fire.

Moss said that Stanley knew the family who lived in the home.

She was being held at the Washington County Jail in Machias.

The fire remains under investigation.