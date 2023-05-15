Maine State Police is investigating a shooting Saturday morning that left one man dead and another injured in Berwick.

Police say the incident happened at a home on School Street around 9:03 a.m. Officers at the scene found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 25-year-old homeowner was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and is in serious condition.

Police say 41-year-old Edward Badeau of Berwick was taken to Wentworth-Douglas Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire, where he later died of his injuries.

The New Hampshire medical examiner’s office ruled Badeau’s death a homicide.

The shooting is still under investigation.