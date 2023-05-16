A fire broke out at the state landfill in Old Town late Monday night.

A neighbor reported the blaze at Juniper Ridge Landfill around 8 p.m. and that crews were there for more than four hours, according to the Old Town Fire Department.

The company that runs Juniper Ridge Landfill, Casella Waste Systems, then took over the response with heavy machinery.

Firefighters from Alton, Hudson and Bradley helped provide water for the response.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire, but heavy wind may have played a role in spreading it.

