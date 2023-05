A Chelsea man died on Tuesday after receiving serious burns when he fell into a fire pit in April.

Daniel Albert, 68, had fallen into a fire pit at his residence at around 6:30 p.m. on April 6, and was discovered by a family member.

He remained in serious condition at Maine Medical Center with burns over 45 percent of his body, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Albert died this morning from his injuries.