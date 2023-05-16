A Maine child who tested positive for measles earlier this year was not infectious and did not pass the disease on to anyone else.

The child was identified in early May, and state and federal testing confirmed that they were carrying the virus. Further testing identified that the child was not able to pass along the infection, according to Lindsay Hammes, a Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention spokesperson.

Severe cases of measles can cause pneumonia, brain swelling and death. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is recommended to prevent spread of the virus.