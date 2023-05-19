A Westbrook man was hospitalized after being seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Thursday.

Zachary Emerson, 26, of Westbrook was found lying unconscious on the Temple Hill Road, and had a serious head injury, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Emerson, who had not been wearing a helmet, had been working on the 2007 Honda motorcycle and had taken it for a test drive before the crash occurred, officials said. Emerson lost control of the vehicle, and was ejected into the roadway.

Emerson was transported to the Stephen’s Memorial Hospital before being transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland by LifeFlight.