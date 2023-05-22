BANGOR, Maine — A man was arrested in Bangor after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle Sunday.

Just before 1 p.m. Sunday, officials say they got complaints of a man walking along Route 2 in Carmel, going onto people’s properties and acting erratically.

When a deputy arrived, the man jumped into a vehicle that had come to a stop, physically forced the driver out, and took off toward Bangor, police said.

Police used a spike mat to stop the car and end the pursuit.

Dylan Baker, 20, was arrested and faces a number of charges, including robbery, aggravated criminal mischief, driving to endanger, and eluding, police said.